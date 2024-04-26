NYPD's Chell to Newsmax: Consequences for Student Protesters

John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department, told Newsmax on Friday that pro-Palestinian college students protesting Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip need reminding that their actions will have consequences if they stray from the law.

Last week, the NYPD made more than 100 arrests at Columbia University, where student protesters set up a tent encampment. The arrests drew criticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who posted on X: "Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force." She was referring to the NYPD's Strategic Response Group.

"I can't speak for her, but those units that she said, they are an elite group," Chell told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They performed so well last Thursday when they took those kids off the premises with no problems whatsoever. I will push back on rhetoric when it's wrong and not factual and, quite frankly, disingenuous.

"You're not going to abuse my cops who are doing a great job. Our cops are doing a great job."

Chell said he has no problems with the students protesting, but when the university asks them for help, the students must realize there are consequences for their actions.

"Actions equal consequences," Chell said. "You want to protest? That's fine. The school allows it, that's fine. But the minute you start breaking the law, breaking rules, hate speech, and the school wants you removed, you should be removed.

"Our cops have to go in there and do their job well and deal with some of this nonsense, which we should not have to be dealing with."

Chell credited Democrat Mayor Eric Adams for allowing the police to advise him and let them deal with the situation as they see fit.

"The mayor is all about public safety," Chell said. "Without public safety in the city, there will be no prosperity. He gives our team the room to do our job. He just wants us to do it firm and fair with some compassion and take the bad people off the street."

