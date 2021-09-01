Rep. Issa to Newsmax: Taliban Takeover Causing WWII Scenario

Rep. Darrell Issa told Newsmax that U.S. citizens who had been extracted through "Taliban lines" but were not evacuated are being forced into hiding.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," the California Republican likened the situation to a World War II scenario.

"The status is most of them are right now sheltered in place in various hiding places,'' Issa said. ''We've advised everyone to go from homes where they were registered to some other place where they're less likely to be seen, where somebody can answer the door."

"To a great extent, this is right out of the Second World War and hiding. These people are wanted. They're on lists, lists that this administration gave. As a matter of fact, some of our most important catches are people who we delivered them through the Taliban lines, and then they were never extracted even though they were standing at the south gate."

Issa added that some of these people include a pregnant woman, her husband and her father. Fortunately, through the efforts of "unnamed individuals," they were taken to safety. Among others waiting to be extracted include children, green card holders, and those who hold Special Immigrant Visas.

Issa also mentioned monetary aid and that there is no indication that such assistance would reach the "historic freedom fighters" who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war.

