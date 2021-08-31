Father of Fallen Marine to Newsmax: 'No Reason' for Son's Death

Mark Schmitz, the father of fallen Marine Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, told Newsmax that there was "no reason" for his death in the attack last Thursday at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The suicide bombing resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

Appearing Tuesday on "Stinchfield," Schmitz said "there's no reason for" the attack to have happened. "And had things been handled differently — which easily could have happened — our sons and daughters would still be here with us."

Schmitz said when he talked with President Joe Biden about his son, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, he felt as though the president didn't care; instead, he moved the conversation to his son Beau Biden ,who died of a brain tumor.

"I expressed my frustrations with the president to an extent, but mainly, I wanted to make him look at my son's picture. The final photo," Schmitz said. "I just repeated my son's name to him ... Jared Schmitz, don't forget that name. And don't forget that face. Don't forget the names and the faces [of the other] 12. And make sure that you spend some time learning their stories. And he told me he knew their stories, which ... didn't sit well with me at all."

Schmitz pointed out that he "learned a lot about Biden's son, which is not the time" he "wanted to learn."

Schmitz added that he said he couldn't be more proud of his son.

"He was a tremendous young man. He cared about everybody," Schmitz said.

"He just cared about everybody equally, you know? He taught me so much. ... I can spend 20 more years on this planet and still only ... not come up close to half of what he is as a man. I mean, this kid just blew me away. I can't honestly believe he's come from me, and he's turned out to be who he was. I couldn't be more proud!"

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here