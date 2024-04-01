Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Pressuring Israel Gives Hamas Lifeline

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office, revealed to Newsmax on Monday updates regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recovery and addressed recent developments concerning Israeli actions in Gaza and diplomatic relations with the United States.

In response to inquiries about Netanyahu's health, Heinrich stated on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," "He's doing well. He'll be discharged from the hospital tomorrow following the recommendations of the doctors. He is already back in his daily routine, conducting consultations and discussions."

Regarding allegations of an Israeli airstrike on a building near Iran's embassy in Damascus, resulting in casualties including top Iranian commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Heinrich refrained from confirming, stating, "There is no comment on that from our end. Let's wait for the dust to settle, and no comment on these reports so far."

When asked about Democratic criticism of Netanyahu's leadership, Heinrich emphasized, "It's really not about a political issue here. It's not about Prime Minister Netanyahu. It's not about the IDF." She highlighted Israel's stance on Hamas, stating, "We Israelis took as a nation that Hamas can be no more; we're no longer agreeing to life next to a terrorist enclave. We're not going to go back to the reality of Oct. 6th."

"We will dismantle them [Hamas] as a governing body in Gaza, and as a terrorist organization for that; by the way, we have to go into Rafah," she added.

Responding to inquiries about perceived injustices in humanitarian aid to Gaza, Heinrich asserted, "Not at all. On the contrary, you know that since Oct. 7th, we have placed no limits on the amount of food, medical supplies, and water that can enter the Gaza Strip."

However, Heinrich emphasized challenges in aid distribution, stating, "There's no problem with getting the aid inside Gaza. There are challenges with getting the aid around Gaza, more specifically to the northern parts of Gaza, where you only have about 10 or 15% of the population at this point."

Heinrich urged clarity in understanding Israel's actions, cautioning against misplaced pressure, stating, "People out there have to understand that when they apply the pressure on Israel instead of on Hamas, instead of calling on Hamas to surrender to release the hostages, they are giving Hamas a lifeline."

