Frank Panico to Newsmax: 'Systematic Deception' Film 'Exposes' Dem Hypocrisy

Democrats have staked a claim to the Black vote for too long, permitting a "racist" President Joe Biden and his party to take their votes for granted, according to documentary filmmaker Frank Panico on Newsmax.

"It's really goes for the jugular of the Democratic Party and explain to the Black community and the world why they should turn their back on the Democratic Party," Panico told "Saturday Agenda" on his film "Systematic Deception," which airs 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night on Newsmax.

"I think people really love it. I really think it will sway the vote in favor of Republicans. It should spread like wildfire — not that we need any help, because Biden is absolute disaster."

Biden has had some shaky positions and statements regarding Black Americans, Panic told guest host Logan Ratick.

"When people see this film, they're going to realize that, you know, he is a racist," Panico said. "Call it what it is."

Panico added his film touches on the "spiritual warfare" in addition to race-baiting politics.

"The more we expel God from our nation, the worst things get — and the more we welcome him back into our nation, the better things get," Panico continued. "So I definitely want to thank God for all the glory.

"But there's a spiritual warfare going on. It touches base a little bit on that, and it's an excellent film. People are really liking it."

In addition to addressing identity politics of Democrats, the film should inspire "these righteous people running for office and urging other people to run for office," according to Panico.

He added that the film "exposes the lies that the Democrats have thrust upon the Black community to keep them in their party."

The documentary was inspired by Lisa Noel Babbage's "The Black History Bible: How the Democratic Party Deceived a People."

"It all just started rolling from there and incorporates very much the deceitful tactics of the Democratic Party," Panico said. "You know, they were the party of the KKK. They're the ones that founded it. The same with Jim Crow."

Democrats are "preaching" and claiming to "reach across the aisle" for "peace and love and harmony, but they're the ones that are sowing division," Panico concluded.

"It very much just explode exposes the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party," he said. "In many ways they support the Critical Race Theory. They support the Black Lives Matter.

"One thing that comes out through the film is everyone in my film is Black, and they urge others as well as themselves to run for office, you know, to change America, to change our nation."

