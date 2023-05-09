Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Trump Won't Win 2024 General Election

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump could win his party’s nomination for president in 2024, he won’t win the November general election.

"He could win the nomination, but not [the general election] in November of 2024," Sununu said during "Wake Up America." "It's just that simple. The fact of the matter is we lost the house in 2018, we lost everything in 2020. We should have had, with the inflation issues, with the disastrous economic issues that Biden was facing, we should have crushed it in 2022."

Sununu said the GOP failed to get more seats in the House and a Senate majority in the midterms because the party did not have the "leadership" and "message" for the top of the ticket candidates.

"When you don't have the leadership, the voice, the messaging, on top of that ticket, candidates that are driving the wrong messaging take us the wrong way," he said. "We got crushed with that. The red ripple was effectively a major loss. We should have 54 senators, not 49."

He said that getting the nomination is the "easy" part, but it is harder to get candidates that will "close the deal" by winning the November general election.

"We've had three losses in a row," he said. "I don't want a fourth. None of us want a fourth."

Sununu is one of a few Republicans rumored to possibly run in 2024, facing off in a GOP primary with Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who have all officially announced their candidacies.

Another rumored governor that might get into the race is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is riding a popularity wave by winning reelection in November by around 60%, including several "blue" areas in the state such as Miami.

Sununu said he is leaning slightly more than half in deciding to run, "about 51.2% to 48.8%."

"I think we all want to see the temperature brought down in the United States, some competency, some leadership, some ability to bring folks together just to get stuff done," he said. "I think that Republicans are excited about that, and there is a need for something like that across the country. Now, whether we decide to do it, or not, that still kind of remains to be played. It's a commitment, not just for a year in the in the campaign, that's easy. It's a long-term commitment."

