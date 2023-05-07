×
Tags: poll | 2024 | reelection | joe biden | campaign

ABC Poll: Trump Up 6 Points on Biden; DeSantis Up 5

By    |   Sunday, 07 May 2023 11:15 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign is going to have to overcome some difficult numbers, including a record-low approval rating (36%), a majority doubting his mental acuity (63%), and strength by his GOP challengers, according to the latest ABC News/The Washington Post poll.

Biden had led former President Donald Trump throughout ABC News/Washington Post polling before the 2020 election, but Trump is up 6 points (44%-38%) on whom voting-age adults would "definitely" or "probably" vote for in 2024.

DeSantis is up 5 points (42%-37%).

In the GOP primary question with six candidates in the poll, Trump leads DeSantis by 26 points (51%-25%).

In an open-ended question on whom GOP or Republican-leaning independents would back, Trump was mentioned by 43%, while DeSantis got 20% and all other candidates were 2% or lower.

In the six-candidate question:

  1. Trump 51% majority.
  2. DeSantis 25%.
  3. Former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley 6%.
  4. Former VP Mike Pence 6%.
  5. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 4%.
  6. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 4%.

Notably, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been polling strongly, was omitted as an option in ABC News/The Washington Post poll.

All told, 75% of Republicans would be satisfied with Trump as the GOP nominee in 2024, while 63% would be satisfied with DeSantis.

Biden's approval in the poll hit a new low at just 36%, including 56% disapproval and nearly a majority (47%) that strong disapprove.

Most alarmingly for Biden's reelection hopes, a large majority (63%) say Biden, 80, lacks the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president, which is up from 43% in 2020 and 54% a year ago in the poll. Also, 62% say Biden is not fit physically to be an effective president.

Trump is polling stronger within his party than Biden is within his. Trump gets 88% of GOP at least probably will vote for him, while 83% of Democrats say the same of Biden.

Trump is also 8 points stronger among independents. There are 42% of independents at least probably will back Trump, while just 34% of independents say the same of Biden.

One of Biden's long-strong supporting demographics, young voters, are off backing him now. Just 26% under 30 approve of Biden.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted April 28-May 3 among 1,006 U.S. adults, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. There were 438 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, and those results have an margin of error of plus of minus 5.5 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign is going to have to overcome some difficult numbers, including a record-low approval rating (36%), a majority doubting his mental acuity (63%), and strength by his GOP challengers, according to the latest ABC News/The Washington Post...
Sunday, 07 May 2023 11:15 AM
