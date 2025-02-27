Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Wasteful Spending Hurts Key Programs

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., warned on Newsmax Thursday against wasteful government spending, arguing it diverts funds from critical programs such as Social Security and national security.

During his appearance on "American Agenda," Van Drew was asked about the Department of Government Efficiency and the possible application of its principles in his own state.

He replied, "God help us. We probably need two or three of them, especially in New Jersey, it's just always spending more and borrowing more."

Van Drew, a former New Jersey state senator and assemblyman, criticized the state's financial practices, saying increased revenue often leads to increased spending rather than fiscal restraint.

"There just never seems to be enough. And the more money that comes in, the more that is spent. And then all of a sudden, you're in trouble. You have to increase taxes or reduce services," he said.

"How about we just try to live within our means?

"This whole thing is so important because if you're wasting money, it is less money to do what's so important, which is maintaining our borders; making sure our national security is strong; making sure that we take care of our American people with Social Security, with Medicaid, with Medicare, with things of that nature," he added.

"If we're not careful, then there's not enough money for Medicaid or Medicare or Social Security. We're not going to let that happen. We're going to fund those.

"We're going to make sure that they are fully funded, and we're taking care of our American people — but not waste, fraud, and abuse," Van Drew said.

