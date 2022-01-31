Trump Boasts $122 Million War Chest, $51M Haul in Second Half of '21

Former President Donald Trump's latest Federal Election Commission filings from his political committees boast a $51 million haul for the second half of 2021, giving Trump more than $122 million cash on hand.

Trump had already reported raising $82 million in the first half of 2021, which his statement noted was the most ever for a former president after leaving the White House.

''President Trump's continued and unprecedented pace of fundraising shows that the future of the Republican Party in 2022 and beyond remains, perhaps, the strongest in our country's history — the MAGA movement is here to stay!'' the Save America PAC statement Monday read.

''This massive fundraising accomplishment does not include the hundreds of millions of dollars raised by other candidates and organizations who use President Trump's name, likeness, endorsement, and America First Agenda as a platform for their efforts, further strengthening the movement he began in 2016.''

Trump's lawyers had sent cease-and-desist letters in March to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and National Republican Senatorial Committee to stop using his name or likeness in fundraising emails or merchandise, Politico reported.

''President Donald J. Trump has built a political organization that continues to capture and define the future of the Republican Party,'' Trump and Save America PAC's director of communications, Taylor Budowich, said in a statement.

''From the massive and unprecedented Save America Rallies, to these record-breaking fundraising numbers, there is no question that the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA!) wave is set to crash across the midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024.

''In the history of our country there has never been a more reliable or winning endorsement of candidates than that of President Trump. President Trump is incredibly well positioned to look beyond November as the need for his leadership has never been more important.''

The latter statement teases a 2024 president campaign announcement that Trump is unlikely to make before the end of the November midterm elections. He has repeatedly told Newsmax that ''antiquated'' campaign finance laws will keep him from making an announcement any sooner than the midterms, although he says Trump supporters ''will be very happy.''

The key fundraising numbers released Monday show an average donation of $31 among 1,631,648 total donations. Of those, 98.6% are small donations of under $200, according to the Save America PAC.

Trump's Save America PAC alone has already ''contributed $1,350,000 to like-minded causes and endorsed candidates.''