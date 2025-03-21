WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steven bourasa | donald trump | lgbtq | progressive | maga

Steven Bourasa to Newsmax: Left Distorts Trump's LGBTQ Stance

By    |   Friday, 21 March 2025 10:12 PM EDT

Steven Bourasa, the MAGA-hat wearing Republican who was at the center of a controversy earlier this week, told Newsmax on Friday that the progressive left has actually "hijacked" the LGBTQ movement and distorted President Donald Trump's policies.

Bourasa made headlines this week when he wore his MAGA hat to an LGBTQ+ venue in Sacramento, California, an event that led to the establishment's owner banning MAGA attire but not all political attire.

Bourasa said he "absolutely" agreed that the moves Trump has made to put an end to the gender transitioning of children, for example, have led to fearmongering by the radical left, he said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"There's a lot of fear going on. They think they're also going to take away gay marriage. There's really no indication from Trump when he had a gay marriage at Mar-a-Lago a while back," Bourasa said. "And you know, we've had a progressive politics that have hijacked our movement, you know, and pushing these radical transgender ideology on us and on society."

"And we didn't vote for that. And so I think Trump is rolling those back to normal, you know?" he added.

"I really did expect a mixed range of reactions from people, not just negative," said Bourasa, who went to the club called Badlands with other Log Cabin Republicans. "You know, there were actually some positive reactions that I got as well."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Steven Bourasa, the MAGA-hat wearing Republican who was at the center of a controversy earlier this week, told Newsmax on Friday that the progressive left has actually "hijacked" the LGBTQ movement and distorted President Donald Trump's policies.
steven bourasa, donald trump, lgbtq, progressive, maga
371
2025-12-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved