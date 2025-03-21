Steven Bourasa to Newsmax: Left Distorts Trump's LGBTQ Stance

Steven Bourasa, the MAGA-hat wearing Republican who was at the center of a controversy earlier this week, told Newsmax on Friday that the progressive left has actually "hijacked" the LGBTQ movement and distorted President Donald Trump's policies.

Bourasa made headlines this week when he wore his MAGA hat to an LGBTQ+ venue in Sacramento, California, an event that led to the establishment's owner banning MAGA attire but not all political attire.

Bourasa said he "absolutely" agreed that the moves Trump has made to put an end to the gender transitioning of children, for example, have led to fearmongering by the radical left, he said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"There's a lot of fear going on. They think they're also going to take away gay marriage. There's really no indication from Trump when he had a gay marriage at Mar-a-Lago a while back," Bourasa said. "And you know, we've had a progressive politics that have hijacked our movement, you know, and pushing these radical transgender ideology on us and on society."

"And we didn't vote for that. And so I think Trump is rolling those back to normal, you know?" he added.

"I really did expect a mixed range of reactions from people, not just negative," said Bourasa, who went to the club called Badlands with other Log Cabin Republicans. "You know, there were actually some positive reactions that I got as well."

