Rep. Steve Toth to Newsmax: Rotate Returning Soldiers for Border Duty

Soldiers returning home from Afghanistan could help protect the U.S. border if they're sent there for rotation periods after they come back to the United States, Texas state Rep. Steve Toth told Newsmax on Monday.

"One of the greatest things that we can do is when our young men and women come back from Iraq and Afghanistan is send them down to the border for two months, send them back home for a month, and then send them back down to the border for two months," the Republican lawmaker, who represents south Montgomery County, told Newsmax's "National Report," explaining that the rotations would take place four times in a year, according to the plan under consideration through the state Legislature.

"What it will do is, it'll help us integrate these guys back into normal life'' while it helps them retain their sense of "mission purpose and unit cohesion," Toth said. "These guys love Texas. They love the border. And it would be a huge resource for us to be able to put these guys on the border."

The plan is going to the Texas Legislative Council in preparation for the next upcoming session, he added.

Meanwhile, Toth was part of former President Donald Trump's visit to the southern border last week, and said Monday that the "border is a mess" and it's "amazing" that President Joe Biden is "turning his back on it" and that Vice President Kamala Harris visited El Paso, not the Rio Grande Valley.

He added that the cartel situation, and how the migrants are being treated, is "too heinous to talk about."

"You've got little kids that are little girls traveling with condoms in their backpacks, knowing full well what awaits them through the cartel," Toth said. "We've had a 980% increase in 2021 over 2020, a 980% increase, and we're only catching one out of three or four. So the vast majority of them are getting through [the border]. They are overwhelming anything we have. Texas has some of the greatest assets in the air and the ground technology-wise, manpower-wise, aircraft-wise, but it's overwhelming us."

Toth also spoke out about a bill he's sponsored to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in Texas.

"CRT is the most dangerous thing," he said. "Critical race theory is more dangerous than the border. We're actually telling teachers that they can tell their kids that you can be judged based on the color of your skin. ... These teachers want to teach our children that they should be judged based on the color of their skin, not the content of their character. It's just the most evil thing. "

