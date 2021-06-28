Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Trump Will Visit Border Epicenter, Not Like Harris

Former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the U.S.-Mexico border this week will take him to the front lines of the crisis, not like Vice President Kamala Harris' trip when she visited El Paso last week, Mark Morgan, the ex-acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said Monday on Newsmax.

"When you have a hurricane or another natural disaster, you don't go on the outskirts where there was some minor damage," Morgan, a Newsmax contributor, said on "Wake Up America."

He stressed that all nine sectors along the southwest border are in a crisis situation, including El Paso, but the situation is worse in McAllen, where Trump will visit with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

But like with the aftermath of a storm, "you go to see the devastation and talk to the men and women that were there, (who) have lost their livelihoods," said Morgan.

Abbott and Trump will be talking to law enforcement and others who can "actually be honest" with the American people about the unmitigated immigration crisis.

Harris' trip, in comparison, was a "choreographed" visit, said Morgan.

"It happened just as we thought it was going to happen," he said. "This was going to be more no more than a bunch of choreographed very nicely choreographed photo opportunities ... she didn't even go to the actual border ... she was about 1,000 miles away from the Rio Grande Valley, She didn't even go to the actual border, in between the ports of entry."

Morgan pointed out that he has been 'between the ports of entry" just a few feet away from where the wall system had been built.

"We were there with angel family moms, talking about the loss of loved ones at the hands of illegal aliens," he continued. "We were talking to sheriffs, not just border town sheriffs but sheriffs from throughout the country that expressed to us again and again, and what happens on the border doesn't stay at the border."

Harris, during her visit, also laid blame on the Trump administration for the current problems at the border, including the remain in Mexico policy, but Morgan said that everything she said was a lie, including her complaints about the Trump era zero-tolerance policy.

"We're going on almost 3.5 years since that policy was ended by President Trump," said Morgan, adding that her comments were "more spin, more misdirection, and more lies to the American people."

Harris was more concerned about "good photo ops," than speaking with members of angel families or to sheriffs about the "destruction that is causing in their communities," said Morgan. "She sure didn't ask really honest questions to seasoned Border Patrol agents about hey, is this a crisis ... there wasn't a single question that was asked of anything remotely coming close to substance that she should have been asking."

