Tags: steve scalise | congress | gop | atf | biden administration | donald trump | hillary clinton

Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: House GOP Majority Voting on 'Important Bills'

Tuesday, 13 June 2023 09:34 AM EDT

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite recent infighting, the GOP House majority is ready to unify and vote on "important bills" that would reverse Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations banning pistol braces, push back on attempts to ban natural gas stoves, and legislation that would force bureaucrats to bring regulations to Congress for approval before implementing them.

"We met to work through [the issues] and make sure we can get our agenda moving again this week," Scalise said on "Wake Up America." "We've got some really important bills tonight."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with a dozen GOP lawmakers Monday to smooth out rough spots between more conservative members of the caucus and his leadership, the Associated Press reported Monday.

"We've got a lot more victories for the American people we want to fight for, and we're only able to achieve it if we stick together," McCarthy said.

The infighting among party members stalled the House last week, but Scalise said it's now ready to move the GOP agenda forward.

"We're going to be bringing up a bill to reverse the ATF's action against pistol braces," he said. "This is something that would make felons out of millions of Americans, including a lot of disabled veterans who used those braces to exercise their Second Amendment rights."

Another bill will push back on attempts by the Biden administration to ban the use of gas stoves.

"If [Democrats are] not trying to control every aspect of your life, they want to get rid of the combustion engine," Scalise said. "Until you can only drive an electric vehicle where the batteries are made in China."

Scalise also said GOP House members are "frustrated" by the Department of Justice deciding to indict former President Donald Trump for his handling of documents after leaving the White House in 2021, when President Joe Biden and others have done the same thing and not faced any consequences.

"I think what you've seen is just a frustration that [wonders]: Is justice really being administered fairly when you see all the facts, we've gotten out with the Biden family?" Scalise said. "Shell corporations, millions of dollars being moved around to different Biden family members by some from foreign countries.

"Radio silence [from the DOJ]. [Biden] had documents kept in his garage, and then you don't see the same level of treatment [as Trump]. You go back to the Hillary Clinton server, and it seems like the only person that these agencies want to go after is Donald Trump."



