Radio Hosts to Newsmax: Not Surprised By Planted Questions

Radio show host Steve Sanchez told Newsmax on Tuesday he's not surprised that the Biden campaign would plant questions with a liberal radio host to make it easy on "cadaver" Joe Biden.

Sanchez, whose show is on KDWN in Las Vegas, compared that to Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, who has never sent questions in advance.

Sanchez, along with Salem Media Group talk show host Mark Davis, joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss the resignation of Philadelphia radio station WURD host Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who approved planted questions from Biden's presidential campaign and proceeded to ask those questions of Biden during an interview after his debate debacle on June 27.

Salcedo asked what Lawful-Sanders' greater sin was: Asking the questions or admitting to it?

"Well, I think it would probably be asking those questions, admitting it, obviously," Sanchez said. "At least there was some honesty, I guess. … I've had President Trump on the show a couple of times just this year. His campaign, he's never asked or they've never asked, you know, 'Here's the questions ahead of time.' He just comes on. He answers the questions.

"We shouldn't be surprised about this, Chris. I mean, we're talking cadaver Joe Biden, we shouldn't be surprised," Sanchez added.

"I feel badly for the young lady," Davis said. "We've all, whether it's book publishers or politicians, we've all probably received some 'suggested questions' but we don't use them. We always say, 'Hey, thanks very much' and then we ask whatever we wish to ask.

"In this particular case, this was a restorative repair attempt after a horrific debate performance and the Biden White House knew that they would find willing stenographers in liberal talk radio."

