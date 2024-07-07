WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | radio host | resign | philadelphia | andrea lawful-sanders

Radio Host Resigns After Asking Biden Scripted Questions

By    |   Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:19 PM EDT

Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders has resigned in what The New York Times reported was a mutual decision with her Philadelphia radio station, WURD, after she asked President Joe Biden questions on Wednesday that were provided by his team.

Lawful-Sanders told CNN on Saturday that the White House had sent her prepared questions for the interview.

"The questions were sent to me for approval," she said. "I approved them."

CNN later clarified the Biden campaign, not the White House, had sent the show the questions.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders has resigned in what The New York Times reported was a mutual decision with her Philadelphia radio station, WURD, after she asked President Joe Biden questions on Wednesday that were provided by his team.
joe biden, radio host, resign, philadelphia, andrea lawful-sanders
84
2024-19-07
Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved