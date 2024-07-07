Radio Host Resigns After Asking Biden Scripted Questions

Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders has resigned in what The New York Times reported was a mutual decision with her Philadelphia radio station, WURD, after she asked President Joe Biden questions on Wednesday that were provided by his team.

Lawful-Sanders told CNN on Saturday that the White House had sent her prepared questions for the interview.

"The questions were sent to me for approval," she said. "I approved them."

CNN later clarified the Biden campaign, not the White House, had sent the show the questions.