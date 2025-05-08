Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Perdue 'Great Pick' as China Ambassador

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., applauded the selection of David Perdue, a former Georgia Republican senator, who was sworn in Wednesday as the new U.S. ambassador to China.

Daines told Newsmax on Thursday that Perdue's background in business, along with his political skills, make him the right choice.

"He understands China. He understands the importance of America-first policies, and he's very close to President Trump. So, great pick," Daines said on "National Report."

Tariffs and the trade policies of President Donald Trump are key to the upcoming negotiations with China, said Daines.

Equally important, he said, is convincing the Chinese to stop sending chemicals used to make the deadly drug fentanyl to cartel labs in Mexico.

"We need to have the Chinese stop the fentanyl precursors that are coming into the United States. Those go to Mexico," Daines said. "The cartels manufacture the fentanyl, and it comes to the United States, poisoning, killing 100,000 Americans a year."

Even though there's no strong indication of a U.S.-China agreement on key issues, Daines said it might be closer than it seems.

"I'm hopeful that because of President Trump's strong leadership, we're going to see some concessions from the Chinese and work to try to reduce these tariffs, and get some great outcomes for the American people," Daines said.

