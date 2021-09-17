Rep. Steube to Newsmax: 'Reckoning' Coming From House GOP About Afghanistan

There will be a "reckoning" for what happened in Afghanistan when Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections, Rep. Greg Steube promised on Newsmax Friday.

"Unfortunately, we can't do anything right now," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Review.

"The chairs are all Democrats. They're run by Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, the Senate's run by Democrats, so there's not much we can do to force these individuals to come and testify to us."

Lawmakers should be calling key Biden administration figures like Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in and putting them under oath to ask them tough questions to gather information about what occurred, he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when testifying, refused to answer several questions, including about an airstrike that the administration claimed to have killed a terrorist planner, said Steube.

"Of course, he's not going to respond to Republicans or to the American people of the atrocities and the failures that have occurred in Afghanistan," said Steube. "I wasn't one of those that wanted to ask a question because I knew he would deflect or blame the Trump administration."

President Joe Biden and his administration, though, are the ones at fault for what happened in Afghanistan, as they breached the agreement that had been reached before former President Donald Trump left office.

"They were supposed to get out of Afghanistan by May 1, based on the conditions that the Trump administration negotiated," said Steube. "So don't you think that the Taliban is going to start taking land and taking areas in Afghanistan? Because you breached the agreement? All of this happened under Blinken's watch. All of this happened under Biden's watch….still, as we sit here today, we have American citizens that are trapped behind enemy lines. We have American citizens that can't get out and he's relying upon the Taliban to get them out."