Rep. Steil to Newsmax: 'Bad Approach' for Senate to Extend Debt Ceiling

The Senate's move to extend the nation's debt ceiling through December was the "wrong approach," and Republicans must force Democrats to take ownership of how they're harming the nation's economy, Rep. Bryan Steil said on Newsmax Friday.

"We need to get control of our spending," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I'm very concerned with the direction that the progressives and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi are taking us, or kicking the can down the road, as the Senate did just yesterday."

He added that the move was the wrong approach, and "I'd like to see us put our foot down and actually force these Democrats to either take total ownership of what they're doing to this economy or to get them to turn around and stop this spending."

Meanwhile, Steil said he doesn't understand the strategy Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was using while agreeing to extend the debt ceiling, and he doesn't understand how any Senate Republicans could have voted to end the filibuster and allow the vote on the debt ceiling to move forward.

Thursday night, 11 Senate Republicans broke ranks to vote with Democrats to overcome a filibuster so the procedural hurdle could be cleared, reports CNN. They were: John Barrasso, Wyoming; Roy Blunt, Missouri; Susan Collins, Maine; John Cornyn, Texas; McConnell, Kentucky; Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia; Lisa Murkowski, Alaska; Rob Portman, Ohio; Mike Rounds, South Dakota; Richard Shelby, Alabama; and John Thune, South Dakota.

"The American people are seeing prices going up, whether or not that is at the gas pump, the grocery store, or back to school shopping," said Steil. "They're seeing that because we have runaway spending in Washington, D.C. We saw a bad jobs report out today again. I think it was impacted by runaway spending in Washington D. C. I'd like to see the Republicans in the House stand firm and say no to this rise in the debt ceiling in particular because we need to hold Democrats accountable for what they're doing to the U. S. economy."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here