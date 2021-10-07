Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: McConnell's Deal Doesn't Give Dems Money

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may have helped the Democrats' timeline with his agreement to extend the debt ceiling through December, but he didn't help them with money or the ability to include their entire proposed $6 trillion agenda spending plan, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I'm pleased to know that," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," pointing out that he'll be a "no" when it comes to raising the debt ceiling.

"The Democrats control the agenda and their agenda is to bankrupt capitalism here in America," said Sessions. "I fully anticipate that their package will be smaller, but their pay-fors will gut the free enterprise system, working people, people with farms and ranches, and small business."

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if the debt ceiling isn't raised by Oct. 18, the country could be in default, and Sessions said that she is correct.

"When you have a government shutdown, mandatory spending continues," said Sessions. "This would actually be a debt limit shut down where the entire government would not be allowed to spend any more money than what is brought in that day."

He added that he is a "no" on helping the Democrats until they move away from the multi-trillion-dollar spending package they want.

"It is excessive, unnecessary, and a dangerous spending habit," said Sessions. "It will, as you have heard before, it will bankrupt the free enterprise system because the pay-fors are to raise taxes, the largest tax increase in the history of the universe."

He also criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for slamming moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., for stalling the spending plan by calling for a lower price tag.

"He's also said he wants to spend upwards of $7 trillion," said Sessions. " I think it's very disingenuous for him to question another senator. Each senator comes from their own state. They have their own issues that they would like to represent."

Further, the spending measure will gut the nation's small businesses, while empowering unions and government, "and it's a big mistake," said Sessions.

"The big thing to remember here is that we remember from the past with the Democrats, way back when all going back to [Bill] Clinton and President [Barack] Obama," said Sessions. "It will wipe out tens of thousands of small businesses ... we'll have zero GDP growth for a year or two after this is done Jobs will diminish. There will be lines for gasoline. They are going to embed their idea of socialism across America. That's not running the government. That's not following the examples that the American people want and need. This will financially alter America for its future."

