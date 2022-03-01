Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Iowa a 'Huge Contrast' to Federal Government

Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra of Iowa told “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday on Newsmax that their state’s governor, Kim Reynolds, will deliver an effective Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address later in the day.

“Iowa is a huge contrast to what's happening at the federal level,” Miller-Meeks said. “So, we've got a booming economy, our schools have been opened since the fall of 2020. Masks are optional there, and our state is doing extremely well under the tutelage and the responsibility of Gov. Reynolds.”

“It’s a great executive contrast,” she added.

Feenstra had a similar positive outlook on Reynolds delivering the counter-address.

“I'm so excited to have her. She's been a great leader for our great state. She always puts her faith and trust in Iowa because she knows Iowans will always do the right thing,” Feenstra said. “And she's going to just be fantastic tonight, talking about all the great things that we've done in Iowa versus what is happening at the federal level.”

The representatives also commented on the distant 2024 Republican presidential primary, emphasizing the important “retail politics” nature of the Iowa Caucus.

“We have retail politics in Iowa, where they [Republican presidential candidates] have to go to the local restaurant, the local eateries, and they've got to show themselves how important it is to get each individual vote,” Feenstra said.

“Regardless of what the makeup is, if it's not President Biden and Trump, we still want to honor the first in the nation status. We still want candidates to come there, and we're going to ask them the tough questions that they need to be asked,” Miller-Meeks said.

