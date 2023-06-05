Panel to Newsmax: 'Weaponized' FBI Needs Transparency on Biden Docs

A panel speaking on Newsmax Monday said that the FBI needs to be "transparent" in showing Congress and the public materials regarding investigations into President Joe Biden and his family for potential money laundering and bribery with foreign countries while he served as vice president.

"The FBI has been weaponized for partisan politics, and the Democrats are taking full advantage of it," New Jersey 101.5 FM radio host and political commentator, Bill Spadea, said during "American Agenda" Monday. "It's in plain sight, everyone is seeing it. If you've got nothing to hide, we need to get these documents out there because it's not about the documents.

"It's about transparent government, and the people in this country, knowing that if their president has been accused of bribery and all of these nefarious things happening, that the American people are owed an honest disclosure of what's going on, and we should have that conversation."

A delegation from the FBI brought one such document that the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed from the agency that Republican Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said illustrates a "pattern" of behavior by Biden and his family members of getting large amounts of money from foreign entities in what could be an illegal bribery scheme while he was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

While FBI Director Christopher Wray made the document available to the two committee leaders, he is not allowing others on that panel to see it.

Spadea was joined on the Newsmax panel by former U.S. Marshals task force officer Alex Coker and former Secret Service agent Charles Marino, who said that the interactions on the releasing additional related documents to the committee will likely end in a stalemate.

"I think as far as the internal FBI paperwork goes, we're at a stalemate," Marino said during the broadcast. "I don't see the FBI turning these documents over. I don't think they're the only agency in the law enforcement sector that would refuse to do so. These [documents are] usually tied to ongoing investigations, and they're concerned about leaks of internal documents."

Marino said that Congress, which controls the money going to these agencies, has its own ideas about which documents it should be allowed to see, leading to a deadlock between the institutions about what gets turned over.

Coker said the whole issue is a "big cat and mouse game" between Congress and the FBI, despite Comer's pledge to hold a contempt of Congress hearing Thursday.

"It's a big cat and mouse game. When the cat is away, the mice will play, and there's not enough oversight," Coker said. That's what the oversight committee is for. Because you have the state, you have the local, and you have the federal. No one's watching over what the feds are doing. In my opinion, it's a tainted system."

