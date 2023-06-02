FBI Director Wray to Brief Comer Monday on Biden Doc

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., will be briefed by the FBI on Monday about a document that alleges a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national, Newsmax has learned.

Comer on Wednesday held a call with FBI Director Christopher Wray to discuss the bureau's refusal to hand over the FBI whistleblower document to Congress.

The chairman later detailed the call with Wray, including the first-time confirmation of the FD-1023 form alleging Biden's "criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national."

"Chairman Comer will receive a briefing from the FBI and review the document on Monday," a House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Newsmax on Friday.

"Chairman Comer has been clear that anything short of producing the FD-1023 form to the House Oversight Committee is not compliance with his subpoena. This unclassified record contains pages of details that need to be investigated further by the House Oversight Committee."

On Wednesday, a source told Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt that the call between Comer and Wray did not go well and ultimately will force Comer and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to call for a vote on holding Wray in contempt of Congress.

A day earlier, Comer threatened Wray with contempt of Congress for his agency's refusing a subpoena to turn over the unclassified document.

"Today, the FBI informed the committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the committee," Comer said in a news release. "The FBI's decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable."

A federal whistleblower alleges the FD-1023 form contains evidence of an arrangement between then-VP Biden and a foreign adversary involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

The subpoena, issued May 3, gave the FBI until May 10 to respond.

In the subpoena, Comer requested "all FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed, or restricted access case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term 'Biden,' including all accompanying attachments and documents to those FD-1023 forms."