Ex-FBI Agent Seraphin to Newsmax: FBI Doc on Alleged Biden Bribe Concerning for 'Every American'

A subpoenaed document reportedly alleging Joe Biden, while he was vice president, was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign national, is something "that should concern every American," former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin said Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax’s "John Bachman Now," Seraphin weighed in on what had been expected to be the FBI’s FD-1023 document being brought to Capitol Hill for review by House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky,, and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

However, the FBI instead refused to turn over the unclassified whistleblower document.

The document allegedly describes a criminal scheme relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions, and Seraphin suggested it's something that Americans need to know.

"It's protected because it falls under the category of sources and methods, which is to say confidential human sources," Seraphin explained about the 1023 document.

"This is what you write up after you have a source meeting, a debrief. You go and you meet with a member of the public or somebody who's in a position to know certain things about either a case or a particular threat," he said.

"Then you draft it up, and so the name is going to be concealed with an alphanumeric that doesn't tie back to anything except in the FBI source rooms," he continued.

"They try to shield the information of the person who was providing that information. … I get all that. But if there's anything beyond that that's redacted, this is going to be really what … the telling point is.

"If it is an allegation that is being made, a credible allegation, then we want to know also what sort of investigation was opened up, and did the FBI, in fact, take the logical investigative steps that would be required if someone made a credible allegation that there was criminal fraud, that there was white collar fraud, or that was pay-to-play in the office of the vice presidency, which should concern not just political parties. That should concern every American."

According to Seraphin, releasing the document would be "letting Americans know exactly the way the FBI looks at itself, which is to say, that it sees itself as an intelligence agency first."

"They do not give up secrets easily," Seraphin said.

"You're seeing them defense secrets the way that you'd expect the CIA or the [National Security Agency] or anyone else to do it in that community," he said.

