Rep. Jerry Carl to Newsmax: Biden Is 'Trying to Distract Us'

In light of the events surrounding Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is trying to distract the American people by moving from "one crisis to the next." Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., declared on Newsmax.

Appearing Wednesday on "Spicer & Co.," Carl said: "We're dealing with the president that's just moving from one crisis to the next, and he's constantly trying to distract us from the last crisis, and I hope America is not foolish enough to take their eyes off of what's really going on in our southern borders."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled a proposal to speed up the asylum claims along the U.S.-Mexico border. Under the new guideline, those seeking asylum in the United States from their countries could have their cases heard by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) asylum officers rather than the already packed immigration courts.

Roughly 1.3 million cases from migrants are pending, and they could take years to process.

"Individuals who are eligible will receive relief more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be expeditiously removed," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, according to Voice of America. "We are building an immigration system that is designed to ensure due process, respect human dignity and promote equity."

