Rep. Diana Harshbarger to Newsmax: Southern Border Has No 'Filter' for Terrorists

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Monday that the open border policies of President Joe Biden’s administration are posing a security threat to the United States without a way to block terrorists from entering the country.

“You have an open border and who knows how many terrorists have already infiltrated our country,” Harshbarger said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “How many more will try if you don't have a filter at the border? That's one of the most important places you could (enter the country).”

Harshbarger said that it not just people from the region that may try to illegally enter the country, but now, with the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, who support the terrorist group responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., Al-Qaeda, may unleash those people, who could then get into the U.S.

“We don't know who's coming across,” she said. “Neither does President Biden for God sakes, just let them come. We will take care of them. That's the sentiment from this administration.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., joined Harshbarger in criticizing Biden’s border policy, and what it could mean in the wake of Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, and the influx of some 30,000 Afghan refugees that aided U.S. efforts during the 20-year-war.

“We have to handle (the Afghan refugees) because we have to. We have to be true to our word,” Gimenez said. “These brave people in Afghanistan have put their faith in the United States and we cannot let them down, because if we do, then nobody will trust us ever again, anywhere in the world. I think we owe them a debt. They worked for us for 20 years. They are putting their lives in danger or putting their themselves and their families in danger now, if we didn't have 212,000 illegal immigrants coming through the southern border, it would not be a problem.”

The problem, he said, was Biden’s decision to reverse the border policies of former President Donald Trump which has led to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants coming across the border each month, straining resources, and personnel.

“The problem is we have hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants flooding through the southern border simply because the president decided on his first day in office to change the Trump policies that had worked so well to really tap down the flow of illegal immigrants and kept our country safe,” he said. “Make no mistake about it the Taliban is tied to Al Qaeda. This is not a victory just for the Taliban, but for Al Qaeda, this will embolden them.”

Harshbarger said the Biden administration failures in both Afghanistan and at the southern border are making the United States look weak in the eyes of the rest of the world, and to our adversaries.

“I would look at the United States and say with this administration, why would I ever trust anything they had to say again,” she said. “Because if you abandon people who have helped you over a 20-year span, you just walk away. And now they will face the ultimate death, that does not speak well and bode well for the next administration. They see weakness in this presidency, and what do you do when your opponent is weak? You're going to take advantage of that, and that's exactly what they've done.”

