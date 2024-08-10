Fmr Rep. Rogers to Newsmax: Slotkin's Policies Under Fire in Michigan

Former Congressman Mike Rogers, who recently secured his primary victory in Michigan, says he's on a mission to restore a broken system in D.C., telling Newsmax TV his opponent, Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, is part of the problem.

"She's a traditional liberal Democrat, votes along with party lines on all the things that we wouldn't think are normal here in Michigan," Rogers told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda.

"She'd be a great representive if she were from California. She voted to allow banned gas engines. We have over a million people here working on gas engines, she has, you know, allowed for amnesty, voted for amnesty. She cut Medicare to give it to EV mandates, to fund these corporate giveaways on EV mandates. Completely out of line, not really caring or concerned about people who are struggling at the grocery store.

"People are having a hard time buying groceries. Weddings are getting canceled. And she's just so in line with bigger government, less freedom, more spending. I mean, it's she's just so completely wrong for people who are struggling here to make it."

Reflecting on his decision to run, Rogers shared, "I woke up one day, my wife and I were having coffee and looked around and said, man, everything is broken, and nothing looks like it works in D.C...they have really got the country out of whack."

He expressed his concerns about the Democratic Party's direction, telling Newsmax, "this thing has lurched so far to the left, from the border to the economy."

Rogers also slammed Slotkin's support of a Chinese company's operations in Michigan, which he argues increases U.S. reliance on China.

"Federal taxpayer money and state taxpayer money for a Chinese communist company to locate and bring their technology to Michigan… it just came out this week that it's tied to the Communist Party of China," Rogers said.

In his broader strategy, Rogers is seeking to rally various coalitions in Michigan—particularly auto workers, black males, and Arab Muslims—who he believes are disillusioned with the Democratic Party.

"We think the three big coalitions here in Michigan...are starting to think about, 'hey, wait a minute, the Democrat Party is not working for me,'" he noted. Rogers is confident that by appealing to these groups, he can garner the support needed to defeat Slotkin and bring change to Washington.

"So, we're in those coalitions. We're going to help pull them together for Republican votes. And that's how we're going to win Michigan for Donald Trump in November," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com