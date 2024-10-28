WATCH TV LIVE

Colin Farrell Completes Marathon for Charity

Monday, 28 October 2024 11:28 AM EDT

Actor Colin Farrell completed the Dublin Marathon, pushing a woman in a wheelchair for the last 2.5 miles of the 26-mile race.

Farrell, 48, laced up his running shoes to raise funds for DEBRA, a charity that supports people with the incurable genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) – also known as butterfly skin, according to CNN. The woman he pushed in a wheelchair is an old friend, Emma Fogarty, who lives with the rare skin condition. 

According to the outlet, citing PA Media news agency, Fogarty, who at 40 is Ireland's oldest surviving person with the condition, was born without skin on her left foot and arm and even the slightest touch can cause painful blisters. She celebrated her birthday in June, reaching a milestone she didn't think was possible because she suffers from a severe form of the condition.

"I have known Emma for many years and she epitomizes bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about," Farrell said in a statement, according to CNN.

The actor finished the course in an impressive time of 4:06.45. The last few miles would inevitably have been tough, but as Farrell said, it "was nothing compared to the pain she [Fogarty] is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn't show it."

"It was an honor to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I'll never forget it," he said. 

Fogarty described the event as "a dream come true," adding that Farrell "has been the most supportive, generous and loyal friend."

"He has always shown his compassion and empathy for people living with EB and is a true champion in my eyes," she said. "Running a marathon is never easy but once he committed to it there was no going back; he is a man of his word."

The pair set out to raise €400,000 ($430,000) for the charity but now aim to hit the million-euro mark and as of Monday morning were 80% toward their goal. 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 28 October 2024 11:28 AM
