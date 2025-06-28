Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Will Remain Strong on Iran

Rep. Sheri Biggs, responding to a taunt from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about President Donald Trump's call for his country to surrender, told Newsmax Saturday that she believes the president will continue with his push for peace through strength.

"In my personal opinion, I think President Trump has laid out a new game plan," the South Carolina Republican, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "It's exciting to see someone with the strength and courage that our president has. I think it's set the tone for a new atmosphere, and I think people respect him."

On Thursday, Khamenei responded to Trump's call to surrender in his country's ongoing conflict with Israel, posting on X: "The US President stated, 'Iran must surrender.' Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president's mouth."

"The president has gained the attention of a lot of individuals, and he's backed up everything that he promised," said Biggs. "He has followed through. And I do believe that there is peace through strength. And that's exactly what he's showing us now."

The congresswoman also discussed the upcoming Senate vote on the Trump-backed tax-and-spending mega bill, and she said that while she doesn't know what the other chamber may do, she feels the House worked "very hard on getting that bill through, and I think it was good."

"It wasn't perfect, by any means; but I'm hopeful that the Senate will do the right thing in getting President Trump's conservative agenda across the line," Biggs said.

"You know, for me, it was about the border. It was about growing our economy. It was about restoring law and order in our communities, in my district.

"That what the 3rd district of South Carolina sent me to Washington to do, and I feel like I did my part. And I'm very hopeful that we will see this through and we'll have a finished product on the president's desk by the Fourth of July, which is next week," she said.

Biggs also commented on PTSD Month being recognized in June, saying that as a mental health nurse practitioner in the Air National Guard, she has "served with some incredible people that have really sacrificed."

"Unfortunately, a lot of scars that our military members bear are not visible. So it's more important than ever to check on your people and to know when they're having a bad day, or just provide an ear for listening," she said.

"That's why I've been behind these bills that support our military members. I look forward to working on a lot more products to put forth that will help our military members, not only in the healthcare realm, but also with mental health needs."