Iranian Regime Also Fighting Against Inside Enemies

In addition to fighting Israel, Iranian authorities are also waging war against suspected spies and infiltrators, asking citizens to report anyone they consider suspicious.

This includes alerting authorities if they see people wearing sunglasses at night, wearing hats, reporting stolen license plates, seeing pick-up trucks with covered beds, or observing vans being driven about during odd hours, which the regime says could be signs of undercover enemies to the nation, reported The New York Times.

In the weeks since Israel launched its attacks on Iran earlier this month, Iran has arrested hundreds of people, who are quickly tried and often executed. The regime has also pushed forward a law that broadens the use of the death penalty for anyone who is convicted of espionage.

The crackdowns are leading some in Iran to believe the government's efforts will lead to attacks on political opponents as well.

Still, Iranian officials may well have a point, considering Israel's history of infiltrating Iran to gather intelligence while carrying out assassinations and other sabotage.

Even in the recent conflict, Israel has boasted of its ability to launch attacks from within Iran, and Iranian officials have reported clues that they say point to the Mossad being helped by operatives within the nation.

"It's clear the Mossad has a very wide network inside Iran — and probably 90 percent of them are locals," Iran analyst Mohammad Ali Shabani, who edits the independent regional news site Amwaj.media, commented. "The big question is: Who are they? Fingers are being pointed all over the place."

The Israeli intelligence abilities were on display within hours after the beginning of the June 13 strike, when several top generals and nuclear scientists were killed in their homes.

But Iranian officials are not admitting the intelligence failures, and rights groups say that many of the people who were arrested over the past two weeks were not given access to lawyers or had been presented with warrants.

According to Amnesty International, the regime has engaged in "grossly unfair trials” and executions, because of "a misguided attempt to project strength."

Mohammed Reza, a 40-year-old resident of the city of Tabriz, commented that it is only a matter of time before political opponents come under attack.

"Right now, they want to make sure no one mocks the regime or has hope for regime change," he said in a text. "The regime's main fear is that people will perceive it as weak. Because if people know it lacks power, they will revolt."