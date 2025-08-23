Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Israel-Hamas Conflict Past Point of No Return

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said Saturday on Newsmax that Israel’s war against Hamas has reached the point of no return, arguing the militant group’s refusal to release hostages has left Israel with no choice but to escalate its assault on Gaza.

Israel has launched the opening stages of an expanded assault on Gaza City, calling up 60,000 reservists and intensifying strikes aimed at dismantling Hamas’ political and military stronghold.

Shaffer, president of Project Sentinel, during an appearance on “America Right Now,” said Israel’s campaign is inevitable given Hamas’ continued defiance.

“It’s past the point of no return at this point,” Shaffer said. “Remember, Hamas could have ended this at any time by giving back the hostages and entering into a good faith negotiation — They haven’t.”

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Effie Defrin confirmed Wednesday that Israeli units had taken up positions around Gaza City and would escalate their operations. “We will intensify the strikes on Hamas in Gaza City, the political and military stronghold of the terror organization,” he told reporters.

Shaffer warned that the offensive will mirror earlier operations in southern Gaza. “The situation looks a bit bleak in the fact that the IDF is going to essentially have to do to Gaza City what they did to Rafah, which is raze the city. There’s no other options left,” he said.

Israel’s defense minister has cautioned that Gaza could face complete destruction unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages. Shaffer said Hamas’s stated goal of eliminating Israel makes coexistence impossible.

“You cannot pretend [that] a state who says that their job is to eliminate you can continue to exist right next to you. You just can’t,” he said.

Shaffer also pushed back on criticism that Hamas’ destruction would end hopes for peace. “I’ve seen the international community say the elimination of Hamas means the end of any path to peace. I would say it’s the opposite,” he said.

He added that Israel has made significant efforts to move civilians to safer areas while maintaining humanitarian supplies. “At this point, the Israelis have made adequate and substantial preparations to move the population to areas of safety,” he said. “They’ve been [sending] over a million tons of food, a ton per person, I think, or something along that line.”

Shaffer said he supports the operation, while noting its duration will depend on battlefield progress. “There’s no doubt that this is the right move. The question becomes how long it will take,” he said. “I think it’s going to take about six weeks to complete with the current pace that they’re starting up at.”

