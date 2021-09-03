Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Probing Elections Doesn't Mean Overturning Them

Continuing to investigate the nation's 2020 elections isn't about overturning their results, but to determine what could have caused variances in the results, Rep. Pete Sessions, the ranking member on the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee, said Friday on Newsmax.

"There are elections officials that are hired by the states and by the counties," the Texas Republican explained on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They, by and large, are silent. They are not coming forward and speaking and I believe that if I were speaking to these states and these counties, they need to actually invoke an opportunity to engage the people who ran these elections to come and give testimony."

There are "not enough states in play that would overturn the election," however, said Sessions.

"I think it's good to talk to citizens about what they saw," said Sessions. "They need to go ot the elections officials [and] need to have access to the data at the time we got to the point where an official audit is not allowed."

He added that he wanted to remind people that as the election was on the federal level, members of Congress have an official position to examine "every single one" of the issues that have come up.

"What we're trying to do is allow the states that have the primary jurisdiction to gather that information, if they are incapable or blocked from doing that," said Sessions. "Then that will open up a federal probe. That will open up a federal opportunity for us to come in and say that these elections officials would not provide information to the proper legal people."

Americans do deserve to know what has happened, said Sessions, pointing out that in the past, Democrats in Congress, whether their party was in the majority or not, have complained about elections results for years.

"This is why we had a presidential commission," said Sessions. "That is why we spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to update states."

Newsmax political analyst Tom Basile, also on the program, said there has been "a lot of wrangling in Pennsylvania among the Republicans about how exactly to go about doing this. We still really don't know the extent of the investigation, who's going to pay for it, and how it's going to be conducted."

On Sept. 9, he added, the Pennsylvania legislature will start hearings, where they will start receiving sworn testimony from people who believe they witnessed election irregularity.

"They've appropriated about $700,000 now from the state legislature, and they have they've hired a former state Supreme Court justice to be special counsel, to lead an investigation," he said. "A lot of these have to do with the handling of mail-in ballots, the process by which those ballots were handled, looking forward to future elections. "

Efforts are also just getting started in Wisconsin, which has a special counsel who can hire staff and investigators, Basile added.

