Twitter Suspends Accounts Linked to US Election Audits

Twitter, assailed by some critics as hostile to conservative voices, has apparently imposed a ban on those seeking to audit 2020 presidential election results, including some involved in the first-of-its-kind forensic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Reports first noted the banning of two accounts sharing information from the Arizona forensic audit, but accounts sharing information on audit intentions in other states were suspended by Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted the news and warned followers she might be a future victim of Big Tech censorship:

"BREAKING: Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account. Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next. https://t.me/wendyrogersaz https://gab.com/wendyrogersaz"

The two accounts banned by Twitter, Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) and Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) read:

"Account suspended: Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

The accounts included those designed to inform about the Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania audits, too. Those are among the states that decided the election for President Joe Biden and the bans come on the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 Select Committee began hearing from anti-Trump law enforcement officers who were beaten during the storming of the Capitol.

(Former President Trump has continued to maintain that the election results were tainted by fraud, though challenges to the outcome have not succeeded in multiple courts and Trump critics have deemed his claims unfounded and divisive. Some Democrat House members have, for their part, insisted Trump's election rhetoric incited the 1/6 Capitol breach, which disrupted lawmakers' efforts to certify Biden's Electoral College victory.)

One Twitter user noted Project Veritas was banned in February.

Chandler Crump tweeted:

"Twitter banned Project Veritas, now they have banned the Arizona Audit accounts Why are they ERASING those who expose FRAUD?"