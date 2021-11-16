Blackburn to Newsmax: DHS' Mayorkas 'Completely Unprepared' For Senate Hearing

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., joined Newsmax on Tuesday to discuss Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas' appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier the same day regarding the Biden administration's controversial border policies.

Blackburn told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that Mayorkas was "completely unprepared," adding that he "didn't know how many miles of wall you could build with a billion dollars, nor the number of agents, nor the number of judges."

The senator from Tennessee also criticized the Biden administration for undermining firm border policy due to former President Trump and rolling back border agencies' wishes.

"All of this talk from the Biden administration about 'Well, we have to undo this, that, and the other because Trump did it.' No. Donald Trump listened to the border patrol agents and the local law enforcement officials in the area and said, 'What do you need to secure this border?' And they said, 'We need a wall. We need technology. We need agents and judges.'"

Later in the same show, Braun cited Blackburn's segment when he criticized former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for turning against Trump. He paralleled the border's security under Trump to "triple the amount of illegal crossings" under the Biden administration.

"Even when we all went down there last March, it was at a record low pre-Biden," Braun added. "So, I think that if anybody that thinks that you can look at the agenda that was working and then kind of try to sidle your way into differentiating - be careful."

The hearing came amid lawmakers' concerns over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sending court documents to 78,000 migrants who entered the country without being processed for deportation, according to the Lynchburg outlet WSET.

