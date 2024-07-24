Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: No Outdoor Rallies Until Security Assurances Provided

The Trump campaign should only hold indoor rallies until law enforcement agencies are sure that deficiencies in protection that led to the assassination attempt earlier this month have been rectified, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Sessions, who is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told "National Report" that until the Secret Service "has an acting director who is able to give assurances that they have looked at and corrected circumstances that would avoid this again, I believe it is wise that President Trump should stay away from an outdoor venue."

Asked if he has confidence in the FBI to properly investigate the failure that led to the assassination attempt, Sessions said it is a "challenge to glean all the information together" that comes from so many different sources.

"I do have confidence, and the reason why is because — if they don't get it right — their reputation, just like the Secret Service, will not only be irrevocably harmed but it would cost them the prestige of anything they said in this investigation," Sessions said.

"It also puts a great burden on them to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."

Sessions said the newly released video showing the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt is only part of the information being received from many different sources that shed light on what might have gone wrong with the protection provided by the Secret Service.

He said this evidence comes as "we are trying to obtain more of the facts and to determine if the Secret Service should have done something differently ahead of time."

