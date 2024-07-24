Sources: Trump Planning to Stop Outdoor Rallies

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is planning to stop holding his signature outdoor rallies such as the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter attempted to assassinate him earlier this month, sources familiar with the former president's campaign are saying.

The sources, who were not named, told NBC News that the campaign's current plan is to hold indoor rallies where security can be better controlled, the network reported Tuesday.

However, they said it's possible that Trump could still participate in some smaller outdoor events or even in larger rallies in places whose entrances are more fully controlled and there are no issues where snipers could take aim from higher locations, such as in stadiums.

The report comes as the Secret Service advised Trump's campaign to stop holding outdoor events that draw in larger crowds Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the former president's campaign has been scouting out indoor venues that will hold thousands of people. A person close to Trump said his campaign is not currently planning any large outdoor events.

Trump's next rally is scheduled for Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bojangles Coliseum. The venue holds just under 11,000 people.

The news about the shift in venues comes after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation Tuesday, stating in a letter that she takes "full responsibility for the security lapse" that occurred at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump, speaking with Newsmax on Tuesday night, said that Cheatle should have been "fired in an hour" after the shots were fired in Butler.

He also told guest host Sebastian Gorka that his campaign has been asking for more Secret Service for his rallies but wasn't getting them.

Trump's ear was injured in the shooting, which also killed a rallygoer and injured two others at the event.

A source close to Trump told NBC that while he was doing a walk-through before his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week, the former president said he feels safe inside.

Trump told Newsmax that he feels safe campaigning against Vice President Kamala Harris moving forward.

"I have to feel safe; otherwise I guess I wouldn't be able to do this stuff," he said, noting that he held an indoor rally three days after the convention in Michigan and it was "incredible."

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.