Minnesota State Rep. to Newsmax TV: Bill Allowing Counties to Secede Gains Traction

Rep. Jeremy Munson, a member of the Minnesota House of State Representatives, says his bill that would allow counties to secede to neighboring states is gaining traction.

Munson introduced the bill in late March to start a conversation about rural border counties feeling alienated by statewide politics, a feeling he says has been exacerbated by Gov. Tim Walz’s coronavirus executive orders.

“I’m certainly getting a lot of support in rural communities,” Munson said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”



“We’re losing a lot of jobs and people from our communities are uprooting themselves and moving to neighboring states. So, I’ve had over 8,000 people that have joined the fight in these communities to bring awareness to this bill and see if we can push for parity and regulations and taxes with neighboring states. We also have some lawmakers discussing introducing it in the Senate and having hearings so I’m hopeful that will happen in the next session.”

House File 2243 would have to clear Minnesota’s divided Legislature then pass a statewide referendum vote before starting the process of seceding.

The move would need the approval of Congress.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in response to Munson’s bill said her state would “roll out the red carpet” for anyone who loves personal freedom and responsibility.

Walz last week announced that the state will end remaining COVID restrictions on outdoor limits and indoor activities by May 28 as part of his three-step timeline to end coronavirus-related restrictions.

The governor first implemented limits on restaurants, gyms, social gatherings and bars in mid-November as hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID patients, a move that drew criticism from people who argued the public health rules wouldn’t help or were too tough.

