Gorka to Newsmax: 'Tolerant Left' Burning Teslas

Senior director for counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax's "Finnerty" on Monday that the left, who brand themselves as "tolerant," are destroying Teslas across the country.

After praising SpaceX owner Elon Musk for rescuing astronauts in space and taking note of the Department of Government Efficiency's effort to expose waste, fraud, and abuse, Gorka mocked that "the liberals — the tolerant left — are burning his dealerships down."

"God bless this man," Gorka added. "And as an individual who's been doing counterterrorism for more than a quarter of a century, you don't just have to hurt people or kill people to be a terrorist. If you damage private property or government property with a political purpose, you are a terrorist."

