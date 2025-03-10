4 Tesla Cybertrucks Burn in Seattle

Four Tesla Cybertrucks were burned in Seattle on Sunday night, Fox 11 Seattle reported.

Firefighters have not said if foul play was involved, Fox 11 reported.

The fire occurred at 2nd Avenue and Spokane Street in the city's SoDo neighborhood, Fox 11 said. The trucks were parked in a fenced lot with 50 to 80 other electric vehicles, used as a temporary storage space for Teslas arriving from overseas, KIRO Newsradio reported.

Video from the scene showed one truck turned into a hulk of metal with melted windows, another Cybertruck badly burned, and two other vehicles damaged, according to Fox 11.

A man brandished a knife at KIRO Newsradio reporter Luke Duecy while he was covering the story, the station reported.

It is not known if the person was connected to the fenced lot, Duecy said.

"That was a scary moment," Duecy said. "Someone does not want us to be here and to show these vehicles, but that's in fact what we're doing."

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began overseeing the Department of Government Security, protests against Tesla have sprung up throughout Seattle.

In one day in February, multiple protests against Musk and DOGE were held in Seattle, including one outside a Tesla store with people holding signs that labeled Teslas as "Swasticars," according to the Seattle Times.