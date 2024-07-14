Gorka to Newsmax: Biden Put 'Bull's-eye' on Trump

Television host, author, and adviser to former President Donald Trump Dr. Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Sunday morning that anyone who is surprised by yesterday's assassination attempt on Trump is "Rip Van Winkle and they're still asleep."

"Six days ago, the current incumbent Joe Biden, where he's draped in red, flanked by Marines calling half the nation MAGA fascists and extremists, six days ago to Democrat donors, is saying it's time to put a bull's-eye on Donald Trump," Gorka said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Gorka said the Democrat party needs to stop "dehumanizing" anyone that wears a red MAGA hat.

"It's very simple, nobody should be surprised by what happened yesterday. There's one party in America that has normalized violence," he said.

Gorka went on to tell Newsmax that the FBI can not be trusted to investigate this attempted assassination.

"This is the same FBI that raided president Trump's home at gunpoint," Gorka said.

