Gorka to Newsmax: Impeaching Biden About Exposing Dems, Corruption

Television host, author, and adviser to former President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Monday that impeaching President Joe Biden and prosecuting his son Hunter is more about shining a light on the corruption of Democrats, the established bureaucracy, and institutions.

"[Impeachment and prosecution] isn't really about Hunter Biden. This isn't really about Joe Biden," Gorka said during "Newsline" on Monday. "This is about the massive, collective corruption of the institutions of the Democrat Party and the permanent bureaucracy."

Gorka pointed to the Department of Justice announcement Friday that New Jersey's senior Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez and his wife had been indicted on federal bribery charges, along with three New Jersey businessmen.

The announcement included photos of cash and gold seized from Menendez's New Jersey residence during a June 2022 FBI search.

The agency said Menendez was using his position to enrich himself and the others indicted, and to assist the Egyptian government.

Gorka said to compare that with last year's August raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida by FBI agents searching for classified documents. The search led to the appointment of a DOJ special counsel and one of four indictments against the former president, and included the "almost instantaneous" release of photos showing boxes of documents at the estate.

"They raided Menendez's house 15 months ago and the photographs of the cash and the gold bars were released last week," he said. "What happened at Mara Lago with that [large] raid by the FBI, almost instantaneously the cover pages of classified documents were leaked to the press. That tells you everything you need to know this isn't just about the Bidens and their crime cartel. This is about the left, the organism that is the left, and the permanent bureaucracy."

Gorka advised House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., to expand his committee's investigation into the FBI and other institutions that let then Vice President Biden and his family get away with so much.

"So, my advice [to Comer] is open the aperture. Talk about the FBI, talk about the permanent bureaucracy, talk about how does a man who is vice president get numerous pseudonymous, government email accounts without the permission of his boss [former President] Barack Obama," he said. "Like Dan Bongino, former Secret Service agent says, 'Connect the dots' and eventually you'll see the dots connect all the way up to Obama himself. That's the real story, James Comer. Concentrate on that."

