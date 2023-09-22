Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Biden's Unexplained $20M Is 'Probable Cause'

Republican Rep. Scott Perry told Newsmax that $20 million in unexplained payments to President Joe Biden's family and associates constitutes "probable cause."

Appearing Friday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the Pennsylvania lawmaker emphasized that the circumstantial evidence obtained by Republican-led House panels was just as substantial as direct evidence.

"There's a mountain of it," Perry said of probable cause that Joe Biden, as vice president, was involved to some degree in the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Perry noted that "we don't know" what the service or product was that led to the family hauling in tens of millions of dollars, other than it mostly came in through foreigners "of questionable repute."

'We've got about 175 suspicious activity reports, reporting from the banks to Treasury on the Bidens' bank accounts," he continued. "We have bank accounts or transactions listed as Biden, but no first name."

That evidence and more is why Perry says House Republicans launched the impeachment inquiry against the president, which Perry says will make it easier to obtain more bank data from the Treasury Department.

"We need to see all the bank accounts, which we have not been able to do so far," Perry said. "We don't know if there are foreign bank accounts.

"I know it's circumstantial," Perry admitted of the existing evidence, "but as you know, Greta, even fingerprints on the murder weapon are circumstantial."

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, plans to hold its first hearing Thursday on the impeachment inquiry.

"The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," a panel spokesperson informed NPR.

