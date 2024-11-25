WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sebastian gorka | donald trump | tariffs | promises | immigration | canada | mexico

Gorka to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs Are 'Promises Made, Promises Kept'

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:04 PM EST

On President-elect Donald Trump's warning to Canada and Mexico on Monday that he will impose tariffs if the two countries don't stop the wave of illegal immigration, it's "promises made, promises kept," Dr. Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Monday.

"Promises made, promises kept," Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is what the president brought us in his first four years, prosperity and security."

Gorka, who has been selected to be Trump's director for counterterrorism, also elaborated on the speed that Trump is selecting nominees to his cabinet, saying that, during his first term as president, they used to call it "the speed of Trump."

"We used to call this 'the speed of Trump' when we were in the White House. I think it's on steroids this time, so this is what people voted for," Gorka said.

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

