Tags: scotus | colorado | ballot | trump

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: SCOTUS Should Rule in Trump's Favor

By    |   Saturday, 06 January 2024 02:19 PM EST

Matthew Whitaker, former acting attorney general during the Trump administration, told Newsmax he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of Donald Trump, allowing the former president to be on every state ballot.

Speaking to "Saturday Report" on the Supreme Court taking up arguments during its usual February break, Whitaker said, the "court is going to dispatch this, quite frankly, very quickly."

"At the end of the day, we're going to end up ... right where we should be, which is the Supreme Court is going to dismiss this novel legal theory of the left as unconstitutional. And we can move forward, and Donald Trump will be on the ballot in all 50 states."

The case is based on the assertion that Trump had a part in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, which disqualifies him from appearing on the Colorado ballot for the 2024 presidential election under a provision of the 14th Amendment. But Trump has never been convicted of having a role in an insurrection. Moreover, a preponderance of facts regarding that day remains elusive.

In early December, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., reported that "all" video depositions given to the Democrat-led House select committee on Jan. 6 disappeared. In August, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who was present at the Capitol that day, reported that intelligence to protect the Capitol was withheld from him.

"I'm not a conspiracy theorist," Sund said, "but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it's all watered down. I'm not getting intelligence, I'm denied any support from National Guard in advance. I'm denied National Guard while we're under attack, for 71 minutes ..."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

