Scott Walker to Newsmax: Trump Is With Wisconsin on the Issues

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Trump-Vance team is talking about the issues that Wisconsin residents care about.

"Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are totally right on the matrix," Walker told "Finnerty." "In fact, I'd throw in Eric Hovde as well, the Senate candidate.

"We're talking about the right issues. It's prices, prices, prices, prices are too high for gas. It's too high for housing. It's too high for fuel and groceries, you name it," Walker said. "And then you talk about border security and the impact it has on things like fentanyl overdoses and public safety. The issues are on our side."

Kamala Harris and her team have a lot more money than Republicans, which is why the race is much tighter than it should be, Walker added.

However, the issues are "on the side of former President Donald Trump. I think that's why he wins," Walker said.

