Billionaire Adelson Gives $100M to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Billionaire Dr. Miriam Adelson has become the largest individual donor to a presidential super PAC this election cycle, according to independent journalist Yashar Ali.

Citing new Federal Election Commission filings, Ali reported in a post on X that Adelson has now contributed $100 million to her pro-Trump super PAC Preserve America.

In late June, The New York Times reported that Adelson, 79, was planning on shelling out $100 million to support former President Donald Trump's bid to retake the White House.

Adelson and her late husband, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, gave $90 million in 2020 to support Trump's presidential campaign. Sheldon Adelson died at 87 in January 2021, making Dr. Adelson one of the wealthiest women in the world.

"I'm pretty sure that her North Star going forward is going to be what she thinks Sheldon would have done if he were still alive," former ambassador to Israel under Trump David Friedman told the Times in June.

The Times described the Republican mega-donor and duel Israeli-American citizen as "pro-Israel and rabidly partisan."

Born in Tel Aviv, the former officer in the Israel Defense Forces spends most of her time these days not at the home in Las Vegas that she shared with her husband, but in Israel.

The Adelsons reportedly lobbied Trump during his first administration to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he ultimately did. According to the Times report, Adelson does not have any particular goals in mind for Trump this cycle.

Adelson selected Republican strategist Dave Carney to lead the Preserve America PAC, and had donated $10 million as of the end of June, but was planning to spend $100 million in three or four states.

"Up until recently, there's been 100% spending from the Biden side and 0% from the Trump side," Carney told the Times. "We will definitely be heard. They will probably spend more money, because they already have a huge head start. But we're starting the game tied."

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Adelson also gave $1 million to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's super PAC, which will help drive the governor's get-out-the-vote operation on behalf of Trump and other Republican candidates.

Trump is locked in an extremely tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, and he lost the Peach State in 2020 by 11,779 votes, or roughly three-tenths of a percentage point.