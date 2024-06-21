WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scott perry | newsmax | joe biden | donald trump

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden Losing Support Among Democrats

By    |   Friday, 21 June 2024 10:56 AM EDT

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is losing support among Democrat voters due to "a wide-open border and the surging crime rate," among other issues facing the United States.

Perry noted on "Wake Up America" that former President Donald Trump has pulled ahead of Biden in recent polls just a few months before the general election in November. Perry cited a poll from Emerson College released Thursday that shows Trump leading Biden in several key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Biden's home state.

"The trend lines continue in President Trump's favor," Perry said, adding that "President Joe Biden has spent a lot of time and resources in Pennsylvania but, quite honestly, it's only been a reminder to people in the Keystone State about how bad things are."

Perry continued: "Whether it's a wide-open border and the surging crime rates, especially in places like Philadelphia, I think the opportunity, and President Trump clearly sees it, is here now for him to go out and to appeal to these people."

Perry also talked about independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently filed paperwork to get onto the ballot in the general election. Asked if he thought Kennedy could affect the race, Perry said, "I think he will take votes primarily from Joe Biden."

Perry said  Democrats "want to just vote Democrat," adding, "but they don't want to vote for Joe Biden" because "they see him on the national stage faltering, displaying weakness and, of course, they're living it every day in their pocketbooks." Perry said that Democrats "want an alternative," and predicted that "most of them will bleed out of Joe Biden's camp to Kennedy's camp." 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is losing support among Democrat voters due to "a wide-open border and the surging crime rate," among other issues facing the United States.
scott perry, newsmax, joe biden, donald trump
330
2024-56-21
Friday, 21 June 2024 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved