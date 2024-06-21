Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden Losing Support Among Democrats

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is losing support among Democrat voters due to "a wide-open border and the surging crime rate," among other issues facing the United States.

Perry noted on "Wake Up America" that former President Donald Trump has pulled ahead of Biden in recent polls just a few months before the general election in November. Perry cited a poll from Emerson College released Thursday that shows Trump leading Biden in several key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Biden's home state.

"The trend lines continue in President Trump's favor," Perry said, adding that "President Joe Biden has spent a lot of time and resources in Pennsylvania but, quite honestly, it's only been a reminder to people in the Keystone State about how bad things are."

Perry continued: "Whether it's a wide-open border and the surging crime rates, especially in places like Philadelphia, I think the opportunity, and President Trump clearly sees it, is here now for him to go out and to appeal to these people."

Perry also talked about independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently filed paperwork to get onto the ballot in the general election. Asked if he thought Kennedy could affect the race, Perry said, "I think he will take votes primarily from Joe Biden."

Perry said Democrats "want to just vote Democrat," adding, "but they don't want to vote for Joe Biden" because "they see him on the national stage faltering, displaying weakness and, of course, they're living it every day in their pocketbooks." Perry said that Democrats "want an alternative," and predicted that "most of them will bleed out of Joe Biden's camp to Kennedy's camp."

