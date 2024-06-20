Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Adversaries Act Due to Biden's Weakness, Trump's Return

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's leadership in a Thursday interview with Newsmax, highlighting what he sees as a critical vulnerability for the United States.

"He's the commander in chief; men and women in uniform take orders," Perry said. "And as long as he's willing to do nothing, there's nothing that those men and women who have pledged their lives to defend this country can do." He added, "They stand ready to act at Joe Biden, the commander in chief's behest. But if he's getting ice cream or, again, trying to make it up the stairs to Air Force One, he's not paying attention to the enemy, and everybody else is."

Perry, a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, underscored the gravity of the situation during his appearance on "Prime News." He stressed that this perceived weakness is not a mere concern but a pressing and substantial threat.

"This weakness is provocative," Perry stated. "And our enemies are taking advantage and taking steps they wouldn't normally take."

Perry highlighted the recent actions of international adversaries, specifically Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea. "Of course, they're doing it in fear of an impending Donald Trump presidency," he noted. "They're going to gain as much ground as they absolutely can — while the gettin's good."

Particularly concerning is that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently hailed a new strategic partnership. According to North Korean state media, the pact mandates immediate military assistance in wartime. Signed Wednesday in Pyongyang, it may be the strongest post-Cold War deal between the two nations.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

