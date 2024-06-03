Rep. Perry to Newsmax: 'Very Difficult' for Hunter Biden to Refute Gun Charges

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will have a tough time trying to refute the allegations against him in his trial over firearms infractions.

Hunter Biden's trial in Wilmington, Delaware, on three felony charges relating to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 begins jury selection this week. He is accused of violating the law by making a false statement material to the sale of the firearm, a Colt Cobra .38 revolver, and of making a false statement on a firearms transaction record. He is also accused of committing a crime by checking a box labeled "no" in response to a question about illegally using a controlled substance.

Perry told "Newsline" in an interview that "It will be very difficult for Hunter Biden to refute … any of these allegations/charges because … they appear to be fact. Right."

He added, "You juxtapose that to President Trump, where they went to, what, eight or 10 weeks of a trial and still didn't even know what the felony the federal charge was? They never really established that. So that that is the difference here."

Perry went on to claim that "the very people that are prosecuting" Hunter Biden "are the ones that were working very diligently to sweep this under the rug for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden enterprise as well as the whole leftist enterprise of the Democrat Party."

He continued: "They're the ones that are that are conducting the prosecution. And, of course, they know everybody's watching. But you can imagine that President Biden doesn't want to see his son go to jail. And he's appointed some of these people. And if he hasn't appointed them, he's friendly with every single one of them, including the judge."

