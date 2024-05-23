Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Belongs in Prison

Hunter Biden is protected by a weaponized and politicized Justice Department, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. told Newsmax on Thursday.

The Ways and Means panel Wednesday voted to release more than 100 pages of new evidence from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that show Hunter Biden lied three times under oath Feb. 28 testifying before Congress.

Biden's lies include falsely claiming he texted the wrong person to misrepresenting bank accounts under his control, Steube told "Newsline."

"Perjury," Steube said "it's a federal crime and he should be held to account for it.

"We need to make a recommendation to the Department of Justice for a recommendation of prosecution of Hunter Biden for these three perjury counts. He lied three times on three separation occasions."

Hunter Biden's testimony was part of the House impeachment inquiry into allegations of influence peddling and other criminal activity by the president and members of his family.

Hunter Biden needs to be treated like everyone else, Steube continued.

"If this was any other American that committed even half of these crimes, they would already be in prison," Steube said. "If that was a Republican member of Congress that has done any of that, you would be in prison as well. You have a completely weaponized and politicized Department of Justice that has had gloves off and hands off as it related to the Biden family, while going after conservatives all day long for minor things."

The FBI and Department of Justice slow-walked tax crime charges from the IRS against Biden, allowing the statue of limitations to expire, Steube added.

"That's how atrocious the Justice Department is under Joe Biden," he concluded.

