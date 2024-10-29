Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Abandoned Israel

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden-Harris administration has shown that it is not on Israel's side.

Perry appeared on "Newsline" to discuss a recent report from CIA Director Bill Burns discussing a potential temporary cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage deal in a meeting with officials from Israel and Qatar.

The deal would produce a 28-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners, Axios reported, citing three Israeli officers.

Axios said any breakthrough is unlikely before the U.S. presidential election and that Israel and Hamas will adjust their stances based on the results.

"The Biden-Harris administration has abandoned Israel," Perry said, "and the prime minister is right to wait and see what's going to happen here. President Biden himself has been trying to make sure that he's undermined [Benjamin] Netanyahu while supporting Iran.

"And let's remember, Israel is defending itself against Iran in this hostage deal. Why would you trade civilians who were taken during this Oct. 7 attack against Israel for Hamas terrorists that Israel is now holding? That is not a good deal."

Perry said Hezbollah and Iran should put down their arms.

"The Biden administration should be demanding that they cease fire, not Israel," Perry said.

